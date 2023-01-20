 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Accused methadone clinic gunman indicted on multiple felonies

  • Updated
  • 0
Security guard subdues gunman

A security guard rushes a gunman in the vestibule of the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic at the corner of Virginia and 10th streets on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

 Provided by Buffalo Police
Support this work for $1 a month

The man accused of shooting a woman and then bringing an assault rifle into a methadone clinic on the city's West Side was indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies.

Jeremy A. Griffin, 48, of Williamsville, was indicted Friday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment in the incident involving the woman and one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment in the clinic incident.

Griffin is accused of shooting a woman in her apartment building on Pennsylvania Street on the morning of Nov. 10, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The woman ran into her apartment and closed the door and Griffin reportedly fired multiple shots into the door to try to gain entry, according to prosecutors. The woman did not know Griffin, according to the DA's office.

People are also reading…

A view of the vestibule at 254 Virginia St.

He is accused of then driving to the Alba de Vida methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets and going into the clinic with the AR-15. He was subdued by guards. Griffin is accused of firing shots while struggling with the guards, but no one was shot in the second incident.

If convicted on all the counts, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Griffin has remained remanded to the Erie County Holding Center since Nov. 10.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian park rangers find record setting 'toadzilla'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News