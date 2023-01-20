Accused methadone clinic gunman indicted on multiple felonies

The man accused of shooting a woman and then bringing an assault rifle into a methadone clinic on the city's West Side was indicted by a grand jury on multiple felonies.

Jeremy A. Griffin, 48, of Williamsville, was indicted Friday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on one count each of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment in the incident involving the woman and one count each of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment in the clinic incident.

Griffin is accused of shooting a woman in her apartment building on Pennsylvania Street on the morning of Nov. 10, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The woman ran into her apartment and closed the door and Griffin reportedly fired multiple shots into the door to try to gain entry, according to prosecutors. The woman did not know Griffin, according to the DA's office.

He is accused of then driving to the Alba de Vida methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets and going into the clinic with the AR-15. He was subdued by guards. Griffin is accused of firing shots while struggling with the guards, but no one was shot in the second incident.

If convicted on all the counts, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Griffin has remained remanded to the Erie County Holding Center since Nov. 10.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10.