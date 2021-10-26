 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accused Capitol rioter released from jail, placed on Williamsville house arrest
0 comments
top story

Accused Capitol rioter released from jail, placed on Williamsville house arrest

Support this work for $1 a month
Sibick

Thomas Sibick admitted to posing for pictures with a riot shield that had been taken from an officer, and trying to enter the Capitol, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors used this photograph from Sibick's social media account to show his involvement in the Capitol attack.

 Photo via court filings

An Amherst man facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., was ordered released Tuesday into the custody of his father, a judge ruled.

Thomas Sibick, 35, must remain at his parents' Williamsville home under the watch of his father, Eugene M. Sibick, on "24-hours-a-day lock-down" except for court appearances, medical appointments and religious services with his parents once a week, according to a federal judge's order.

He may go on the porch/patio of the residence.

Sibick, 35, may not use any social media or watch any political news programs and may not attend any political rallies, said U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Sibick must surrender any smartphone he has to the U.S. Pretrial Office in Buffalo.

The judge's order requires him to obtain mental health treatment.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Matt Spina

Sibick must stay out of Washington except for court business or meetings with his attorney.

In a letter last week to the judge, Sibick offered "irrefutable assurance" that he would abide by any conditions she set for his release.

"All I desire is peace, reconciliation and unity," he wrote. "We must all work together to build back a better nation."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan startup unveils $680,000 hoverbike

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enterprise Editor

In my 24th year at The News, I rely on spreadsheets for stories and maps. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News