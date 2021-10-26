Accused Capitol rioter released from jail, placed on Williamsville house arrest

An Amherst man facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., was ordered released Tuesday into the custody of his father, a judge ruled.

Thomas Sibick, 35, must remain at his parents' Williamsville home under the watch of his father, Eugene M. Sibick, on "24-hours-a-day lock-down" except for court appearances, medical appointments and religious services with his parents once a week, according to a federal judge's order.

+2 Jailed Capitol rioter from Amherst now says he loathes Trump: 'January 6th was a disgrace' An Amherst man charged in the attack on an officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol called his conduct "unequivocally an aberration" and that he was "consumed by the mob mentality."

He may go on the porch/patio of the residence.

Sibick, 35, may not use any social media or watch any political news programs and may not attend any political rallies, said U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C.

Sibick must surrender any smartphone he has to the U.S. Pretrial Office in Buffalo.

The judge's order requires him to obtain mental health treatment.

Sibick must stay out of Washington except for court business or meetings with his attorney.

In a letter last week to the judge, Sibick offered "irrefutable assurance" that he would abide by any conditions she set for his release.

"All I desire is peace, reconciliation and unity," he wrote. "We must all work together to build back a better nation."

