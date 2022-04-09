 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Accused Capitol rioter allowed to leave parents' home for employment

  • Updated
  • 0
Sibick

This photograph shows Thomas Sibick with a U.S. Capitol Police shield. A witness provided this photograph to federal officials, according to court records. The witness reported receiving it from another individual who saw the photo on Sibick’s Facebook account. Federal prosecutors used this photograph to show Sibick’s involvement in the Capitol attack.

 Photo via court filings
Support this work for $1 a month

A federal judge has loosened the home-confinement rules for an accused Capitol rioter now living in his parents' Williamsville home.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thomas Sibick may leave the home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays for job interviews or to perform work at times and locations that have been verified and approved by the U.S. Probation Office in advance.

Sibick, 36, so far has been approved to work from April 11 to April 29.

Other conditions of his release remain unchanged. The judge retained the restrictions on social media, including LinkedIn, but he is free to search for employment on employers' websites or job listings such as Indeed.com.

Aside from the employment-related changes, Sibick remains on home detention except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities approved by the court. The judge said she would not issue a blanket order relaxing the conditions she imposed.

Sibick, charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, sought permission to work on two property renovation projects during the day.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Budgeted state funding for a new Bills stadium still an unknown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News