Accused Capitol rioter allowed to leave parents' home for employment

A federal judge has loosened the home-confinement rules for an accused Capitol rioter now living in his parents' Williamsville home.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thomas Sibick may leave the home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays for job interviews or to perform work at times and locations that have been verified and approved by the U.S. Probation Office in advance.

Sibick, 36, so far has been approved to work from April 11 to April 29.

Other conditions of his release remain unchanged. The judge retained the restrictions on social media, including LinkedIn, but he is free to search for employment on employers' websites or job listings such as Indeed.com.

Aside from the employment-related changes, Sibick remains on home detention except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities approved by the court. The judge said she would not issue a blanket order relaxing the conditions she imposed.

Sibick, charged in the attack on a police officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, sought permission to work on two property renovation projects during the day.