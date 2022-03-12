Accused bishop's funeral Mass participation provokes outcry from abuse victims

Retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz kept a low profile in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo since being accused last summer of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 1990.

At least that was the case until Monday, when Grosz was on the altar for the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman in St. Peter Cathedral in Erie, Pa.

Grosz’s participation in the funeral Mass alongside several other bishops has sparked outrage on social media among survivors of clergy sexual abuse who thought the church had suspended him from public ministry while it investigated the abuse claim.

“I find it extremely offensive,” said Kevin Brun, who along with other abuse victims called the diocese chancery to complain about it. “You would think out of an abundance of caution they would refrain from allowing Bishop Grosz to be on the altar.”

Grosz, who retired in 2020, has not been suspended from public ministry or formally relieved of his priestly faculties. He voluntarily has kept himself out of the public spotlight since being accused in a lawsuit last July of forcibly touching a boy while taking photographs following a confirmation service in Genesee County in 1990.