 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accident in Allegany County leads to Leandra's Law arrest
0 comments

Accident in Allegany County leads to Leandra's Law arrest

Support this work for $1 a month

An Erie, Pa., man was arrested on Leandra’s Law charges after a hit-run property damage accident Friday on Route 305 in the Allegany County town of Belfast, State Police in Amity reported.

Jacob N. Boring, 44, was found with his vehicle a short distance from the accident scene and had three passengers who were 16 years old or younger, according to the report.

Troopers said Boring had slurred speech, glassy eyes and impaired movement. He also performed field sobriety tests that indicated he was impaired by alcohol, officers noted.

Boring was arrested and taken to the State Police station in Amity, where a breath test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, three times the legal limit, troopers reported.

In addition to the Leandra’s Law count, Boring was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued tickets to appear next month in Belfast Town Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Health care industry pressures spurring strikes across the country

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News