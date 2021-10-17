Accident in Allegany County leads to Leandra's Law arrest

An Erie, Pa., man was arrested on Leandra’s Law charges after a hit-run property damage accident Friday on Route 305 in the Allegany County town of Belfast, State Police in Amity reported.

Jacob N. Boring, 44, was found with his vehicle a short distance from the accident scene and had three passengers who were 16 years old or younger, according to the report.

Troopers said Boring had slurred speech, glassy eyes and impaired movement. He also performed field sobriety tests that indicated he was impaired by alcohol, officers noted.

Boring was arrested and taken to the State Police station in Amity, where a breath test registered a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, three times the legal limit, troopers reported.

In addition to the Leandra’s Law count, Boring was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued tickets to appear next month in Belfast Town Court.

