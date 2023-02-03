A 70-year-old Youngstown man died Thursday evening following a fire in his apartment, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Town of Lewiston police responded to a 911 call made at 8:12 p.m. reporting smoke in an apartment building at 136 Jackson St., near Fort Niagara State Park.

They found smoke coming from the building's second floor and determined the fire had begun in a second-floor apartment and had spread to the building's attic and roof.

Firefighters entered this apartment and found a man on the floor who had gone into cardiac arrest. He was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital, in Lewiston, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Youngstown, Ransomville, Lewiston No. 1 and Upper Mountain Volunteer fire companies put out the fire. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Deputies did not release the victim's identity pending notification of his family.

The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit continues to investigate the cause of the fire.