'You could hear explosions': Two homes damaged after recycling truck crashes into Clinton Street bridge

Buildings shook and explosions were heard after a Modern Disposal recycling truck struck a railroad bridge Wednesday morning on Clinton Street.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at Clinton and Lord streets, between Smith and Emslie streets, a city spokesperson said.

Clinton was closed in both directions between Smith and Emslie. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as police blocked off a large perimeter.

Two cylinders on the truck either exploded or were "released" from the truck, according to radio transmissions from the Buffalo Fire Department.

Two homes on Clinton, just west of the bridge, were damaged, according to the department.

Inspectors found no structural issues with the bridge and normal train operations have resumed, a CSX spokesperson said in an email.

Murray Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition, lives a couple of blocks from the scene and said he was awoken by two loud "booms."

"We were all sleeping and the house shook," Holman said. "You could hear explosions."

Items fell off the walls, said Holman, who ran outside to see what happened and called 911. He said he started helping to direct traffic away from the scene.

Stephanie Alderson came to the scene looking for her son, who was working as a "helper" on the truck.

Alderson, who didn't talk about what may have caused the incident, said the area is part of her son's regular route.

She said her son was not badly injured but was planning on going to the hospital.

"He'd seen orange and jumped out," Alderson said of her son's experience.

Holman noted the location of this morning's incident is only a few blocks from the scene of a 1983 propane explosion that killed five Buffalo firefighters and two civilians.

Three cylinders on the ground at the scene were being inspected before they would be moved, a fire department official said in the radio transmissions.

The driver of the truck and at least one passenger were being evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene, the city spokesman said.

Modern Disposal officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

One of the homes sustained about $35,000 in damage, while another sustained about $10,000 in damage, according to the fire department.