Years later, police captain says he's still 'extremely embarrassed' by off-duty DWAI crash

It remains, Corey Flatau said last week, one of the worst nights of his life.

Flatau, then a Town of Tonawanda police lieutenant, was off duty when he veered off the road and crashed into a mailbox on Nash Road in Wheatfield just after midnight on Dec. 27, 2018.

Body-camera video obtained by The Buffalo News, and previously unreported, shows Flatau in good spirits as he struggled to keep his balance and answer basic questions from a Niagara County sheriff’s deputy.

Flatau couldn’t say where he was coming from, nor where he was headed, and incorrectly gave his first name as “Steve.”

When the deputy said he wanted to test Flatau's sobriety, he laughed and stumbled slightly.

Later in their conversation, Flatau erroneously said, “I’m not driving.”

The deputy asked, “Who was driving the automobile then?”

Flatau: “Not me.”

Deputy: “Not you?”

Flatau: “No, 100%.”

Deputy: “Who was with you?”

Flatau: “My buddy, uh, whatever.”

Deputy: “What was his name?”

Flatau rubbed his hands and said, “Let’s go. Let’s go.”

Flatau fell backward attempting to walk heel to toe in a straight line. He begged out of a second sobriety test and was put into handcuffs.

"I will tell you I was not myself that night. I was not of 100% sound mind. It's obvious by those tapes of my comments," Flatau said last week in his first public comments on his arrest.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued a pair of traffic infractions. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and was ordered to pay a $560 fine and surcharge. He also was placed on probation and had his license suspended, among other consequences.

Flatau said his first call hours after the crash was to disclose his arrest to then-Police Chief Jerome C. Uschold III.

"I was extremely embarrassed," said Flatau, who saw combat as a Marine serving in Iraq.

He handed in his badge and department firearm and was placed on administrative leave.

Flatau ultimately was suspended for 30 days without pay for violating department policies. One of those charges was based on the fact Flatau hadn't had his police ID on him.

He never identified himself as an officer nor sought special treatment from the deputy.

Flatau said he knew his arrest would receive media notice given his position with the department.

"I'm held to a higher standard. I mean, I know that," he said.

He said he has taken full responsibility for what he did and and it motivated him to make changes in his personal life.

But, he said, it's frustrating to have the incident receive renewed attention years later. Whenever he looks up his name online, Flatau said, stories referring to his arrest – some including his mug shot –- appear at the top of the search results.

"I'm never gonna get away from it," he said.

More than a year after his arrest, Flatau was promoted from lieutenant to captain.

Police Chief James P. Stauffiger backed that promotion and, more recently, assigned him to oversee the patrol division. Stauffiger said Flatau has proven his reliability and good judgment.

"I do have that level of trust and confidence in Captain Flatau," the police chief said.