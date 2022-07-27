Workers taken for evaluation after toxic material spill in Wheatfield

Three employees were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after about 400 gallons of a toxic liquid spilled at a manufacturing facility in Wheatfield early Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The methanol spill was reported at 1:51 a.m. at Avantor, at 6357 Inducon Drive East, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Methanol is a highly flammable liquid, according to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

The spill was contained inside the building.

The employees were taken by ambulance to Mount St. Mary's Hospital to be evaluated and for "precautionary decontamination."

"There are no environmental or personal health risks to the surrounding businesses or residents at this time," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident is under investigation.