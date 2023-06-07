A highway worker was killed on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning in Genesee County, state police said.

The incident happened in a construction zone on the westbound Thruway between the Pembroke and Batavia exits, the agency said on Twitter.

The person was hit by a construction truck at 5:38 a.m., police said.

The investigation continues and no additional lanes have been closed, a spokesperson for the agency said.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.