Woolly bully: Free-ranging sheep leads police and SPCA officers on a chase

A woolly wanderer led West Seneca Police on a chase for the better part of an hour Saturday afternoon before it was tackled by a patrol officer.

The pursuit began on Harlem Road south of Clinton Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., when police answered a call for assistance from officers of the SPCA Serving Erie County, who were trying to capture a sheep on the loose.

The black ewe with white face markings led officers down the brushy banks of Cayuga Creek, where it plunged into the water. The elusive animal prompted a stream of quips on Twitter.

“This sheep has some serious moves,” West Seneca Police marveled in one of their Tweets. “Could easily be a 6th round draft pick.”

The ewe finally was captured outside the Polish Villa restaurant on Union Road in Cheektowaga by West Seneca Patrol Officer Joseph Milewski and turned over to the SPCA to await return to its owners.

In a final Tweet, West Seneca Police noted: “Let this be a lesson that if you run from the police, you’ll end up behind baaas.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.