 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woolly bully: Free-ranging sheep leads police and SPCA officers on a chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A woolly wanderer led West Seneca Police on a chase for the better part of an hour Saturday afternoon before it was tackled by a patrol officer.

The pursuit began on Harlem Road south of Clinton Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., when police answered a call for assistance from officers of the SPCA Serving Erie County, who were trying to capture a sheep on the loose.

The black ewe with white face markings led officers down the brushy banks of Cayuga Creek, where it plunged into the water. The elusive animal prompted a stream of quips on Twitter.

“This sheep has some serious moves,” West Seneca Police marveled in one of their Tweets. “Could easily be a 6th round draft pick.”

The ewe finally was captured outside the Polish Villa restaurant on Union Road in Cheektowaga by West Seneca Patrol Officer Joseph Milewski and turned over to the SPCA to await return to its owners.

In a final Tweet, West Seneca Police noted: “Let this be a lesson that if you run from the police, you’ll end up behind baaas.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky."

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News