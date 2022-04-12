Wood stove may have caused fire that took lives of 5 teens

A wood stove may have caused a fire early Monday that took the lives of five teens in Genesee Township, Pa., just south of the New York State line, Pennsylvania State Police reported Tuesday.

Troopers said the parents of three of the teens, Michele Erway, 40, and Charles Erway, 43, remain in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, with injuries suffered as they tried to rescue the youngsters. Michele Erway, who jumped from the second floor to escape the blaze, is being treated in the hospital’s burn unit.

The victims were identified as Raymond C. Erway, 17; Tristan W. Erway, 16; and Evan J. Erway, 14, all students at Northern Potter High School; Mikalah Roulo, 16, a cousin who attended Wellsville High School; and Krysta Kane, 16, a friend and a student at Scio Central High School.

Firefighters from the Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, who were called at 3:30 a.m., found the farmhouse on Slingerland Road fully engulfed in flames.

“Due to extensive damage to the home,” Trooper Lauren Lesher said, “the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined. After a thorough investigation ... it appears there was a possible issue with a wood stove or a chimney, which might have been the cause. It has been determined that the fire started in the basement.”

