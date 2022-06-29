 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman's body found in Clarence, police say no sign of foul play

  • Updated
State troopers on Tuesday afternoon found a woman's body in shallow water near Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road in Clarence, the agency said in a news release.

The body was found at about 2 p.m.

"At this time, the State Police believe that there is no evidence of foul play and there is no danger to the public," troopers said.

Investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members, they said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

