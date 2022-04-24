 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman, several pets saved from house fire in Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Firefighters rescued a woman and several pets Saturday night from a burning home in Oakfield, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported. Two cats later were found dead.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, for treatment of smoke inhalation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her condition is not known.

According to the report, the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 9:36 p.m. and found fire erupting from the basement of the residence on Coe Avenue.

Firefighters from Elba, Alabama and the City of Batavia assisted at the scene. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News