Woman, several pets saved from house fire in Genesee County

Firefighters rescued a woman and several pets Saturday night from a burning home in Oakfield, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported. Two cats later were found dead.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, for treatment of smoke inhalation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her condition is not known.

According to the report, the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 9:36 p.m. and found fire erupting from the basement of the residence on Coe Avenue.

Firefighters from Elba, Alabama and the City of Batavia assisted at the scene. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

