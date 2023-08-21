Town of Hamburg police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a woman riding an electric scooter Sunday and another that caused serious injuries to youths in a station wagon.

Police said a 26-year-old woman on a scooter was struck by a motor vehicle at 10:21 p.m. at Scranton Road and South Park Avenue. She was transported by AMR Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At 11:50 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive after a Subaru station wagon was struck by a van. The 18-year-old male driver of the Subaru and a 15-year-old passenger in the rear seat both suffered serious injuries and were taken to ECMC and Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo, respectively. A third person in the Subaru suffered minor injuries.

The van's driver was taken to ECMC for treatment of minor injuries.