Woman on porch grazed by gunfire, Buffalo police say

  • Updated
Detectives are investigating an incident Sunday evening in which a woman on a porch was grazed by gunfire, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, a 35-year-old Buffalo woman was taken in a private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

DeGeorge said that officers were called just before 8:40 p.m. to the scene in the first block of Cornwall Avenue, off East Ferry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

