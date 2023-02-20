A Syracuse-area woman was injured in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer on the Thruway near Syracuse Sunday morning, state police reported.

Police said that the woman, Ema M. Gibson, 24, of Nedrow, was originally eastbound on the Thruway in a a GMC Terrain when she made a U-turn near Exit 36 and then went westbound on the eastbound lane before crashing head-on into an Erie Logistics tractor trailer driven by Joaquin Vazquez, 46, of Grand Island.

Gibson was taken to Upstate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition. Vazquez was not injured.

The crash remained under investigation.

This article has been updated from an earlier version that erroneously said Ema Gibson died in the crash. Her first name also was misspelled.