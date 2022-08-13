Woman dies in plunge on North Tonawanda railroad bridge

A 37-year-old woman died Friday evening when she fell onto the deck of a railroad bridge, North Tonawanda Police reported.

According to the report, North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda officers responding to a call at 8:31 p.m. to the bridge near Sweeney Street and Oliver Street determined that she had plunged from the top of a lift bridge.

Police said she suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was dead at the scene. They noted that it did not appear that she had been struck by a train.

The report noted that City of Tonawanda officers took numerous witnesses to North Tonawanda police headquarters to provide statements.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance camera footage is asked to call North Tonawanda detectives at 716-692-4312.