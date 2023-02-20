A woman died in Genesee County on Monday after a tree fell on her, according to New York State Police.

About 9:50 a.m., troopers from the state police barracks in Batavia responded to a report of a tree falling on a woman at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association, 10294 Gillate Road, Town of Alexander.

Troopers who investigated the incident said a tree that was being cut down on the property fell into the path of a 65-year-old-woman. Witnesses in the area called 911 and used a tractor to lift the tree off of the woman. Troopers and responding emergency medical workers attempted life-saving measures but could not save her, according to state police.

Troopers said the scene of the incident was consistent with an accidental death and found no signs of foul play.

The victim's identity was withheld by state police.