Woman, 79, in critical condition after New Year's Eve crash in Dunkirk

A 79-year-old woman was in critical condition after her vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree on Route 5 in Dunkirk Saturday night, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at 11:28 p.m. near Route 5 and Willow Road.

The driver, identified by deputies as Sharon D. Barnes of Van Buren Point, was heading east on Route 5 when authorities believe her vehicle went onto the shoulder and then into a ditch, the Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle flipped over after hitting a street sign, pole and tree, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders transported Barnes to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, and she was then transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

