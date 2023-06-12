The pilot killed in Sunday's plane crash in Porter was described Monday as a "well-seasoned" commercial pilot.

State police have identified him as Christopher M. Caruana, 35, of Grand Island.

The crash of the single-propeller plane was reported at 3:08 p.m.

Caruana was the only person aboard the aircraft.

Several "credible" witnesses reported hearing and seeing a part fall from the plane immediately before the aircraft hit some trees, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Aaron McCarter said at the scene Monday.

Caruana was a "well-seasoned" commercial pilot who had more than 5,000 hours of experience, McCarter said.

The aircraft was a Harmon Rocket, described as a two-seat aircraft with an airframe that's widely available and designed to be modified or customized, he said.

Caruana had been visiting with friends at a skydiving operation at Shear Airport, just south of the crash scene.

"Everything that he did yesterday was, according to what all of his friends said, [what] he normally did," McCarter said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said they believe the plane was traveling north when it struck trees and power lines and crashed in a field.

Investigators are looking for the public's help, including for witnesses and doorbell camera footage. Information should be sent to witness@ntsb.gov.

This was the third fatal plane crash in the region in recent weeks.

Two Canadian men died in a plane crash last Tuesday just after takeoff from Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport. And on May 28, two men, one from Rochester and one from Brockport, died when an experimental plane went down in Orleans County.

Pilot dies in Niagara County plane crash The pilot of a single-propeller plane died in a crash in the Town of Porter on Sunday afternoon.