No state or county agencies were required to regulate the underground Lockport attraction where a tour boat overturned Monday, killing a Niagara Falls man and injuring 11 other passengers, officials said Wednesday.

Representatives for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Niagara County told The Buffalo News their respective levels of government aren’t responsible for safety inspections of the Lockport Cave boat ride.

The investigation continues into what caused Monday’s fatal incident, which has drawn international attention and close interest from the governor.

“Governor Hochul has directed her administration to assist with the ongoing investigation and look at all possible ways to prevent future tragedies," said a spokesman, Matt Janiszewski. "Currently, there is no state agency that has jurisdiction over the registration or inspection of vessels in non-public, non-navigable waterways.”

There is no record that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration ever scrutinized the tour boat operation either.

The question of whether the wooden, flat-bottomed craft that capsized Monday had been inspected is just one of many that city, county and federal investigators are exploring.

“Right now, at this point, I can't answer that question,” Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said at a news conference Monday at City Hall, “because we're still trying to find the answer ourselves.”

Cause sought after Lockport cave tour boat overturns, killing 1 and injuring 11 Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall, including 28 hospitality workers from across Erie County and one staffer.

The incident remains deeply unsettling for those connected to the group that took the ride. This includes John Percy, CEO of Destination Niagara USA, which organized the Monday morning tour.

The drowning victim, Harshad Shah, was an invited guest on the tour, as was his wife, Kaminiben Shah, who was injured.

Percy, who has taken the boat ride numerous times, said he always believed it was safe but now cannot in good conscience send someone on the ride unless new safety precautions are taken.

“One death is one too many,” Percy told The Buffalo News.

New safety concerns

The Destination Niagara USA tour was meant to familiarize local hospitality industry workers with attractions in Lockport and Lewiston.

Percy said the agency does so several times a year at different locations in the county, though the tours had been on hiatus since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride was the first stop of the day for the group of 28, which included seven Destination Niagara employees.

Counting the ride operator, 29 people set out on the boat late Monday morning in the waterway off the Erie Canal.

The 911 call reporting the boat had flipped over came just before 11:30 a.m.

Emergency responders undertook an hourlong rescue effort, helping 16 people get to the surface. Another 12 were able to make their way out on their own.

Harshad Shah, the president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls, was trapped under the heavy boat and drowned before help could reach him.

Percy, who was not on Monday’s tour, said he was devastated to learn about the accident and that Destination Niagara has done whatever it can to assist its employees who were on the ride.

He said his agency has encouraged people to take the ride for years and he never had reason to consider it dangerous.

'Something needs to change': Monday's fatal accident wasn't first time Lockport Cave tour boat flipped over On Sept. 2, 2015, clients and employees from what is now called Our Lady of Victory Human Services were on the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tour when their craft capsized.

Percy said he wasn’t aware the same boat had flipped over in September 2015 until reading about it Tuesday in The News. He said he would recommend the ride in the future "only if it reopens with safety checks and proper safety recommendations being fulfilled and created."

Tom Callahan, co-owner of the ride, on Wednesday for the first time publicly commented about the incident. He expressed regret without addressing specific questions about his business.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our condolences go out to the family, who has suffered a horrific loss,” Callahan said in an email. “We are fully cooperating with federal, state and local agencies during their investigation.”

Oversight role unclear

It’s not clear whether any agency had responsibility for overseeing the boat tour, which has been in operation since the 1970s.

The ride is located in a manmade tunnel blasted in the mid-1800s to provide water power for industrial plants in and around Lockport. The venue is considered private property, Abbott, the city police chief, said at Monday’s briefing.

The Coast Guard, for one, does not have jurisdiction, Abbott told reporters.

“No, it's not any sort of waterway where they would because, again, it's not in the Canalway. It’s technically private property off the park, unfortunately, so it changes the entities that are involved," said Abbott, who has not responded to messages seeking an update on the investigation.

According to the State Department of Labor, it does not generally regulate safety at private state entities and such responsibility falls to OSHA, a federal agency.

But there is an exception: According to state law, the Labor Department is charged with conducting inspections upon "amusement devices" outside New York City at "carnivals, fairs and amusement parks."

It does not just inspect rides like Ferris wheels or rollercoasters.

According to state records, the state agency also conducts inspections of laser tag guns at businesses focused on laser tag; snow tubes used at hills and mountains; and virtual reality flight simulators at the Niagara Falls Center for Tourism.

An amusement device is defined in state law as "any contrivance that carries and conveys passengers along, around or over a fixed or restricted course or within a defined area" for the purpose of "amusing or entertaining its passengers" and is of a "nature that accidental personal injuries may be incurred” in its use.