Wheatfield motorcyclist, 41, dies in crash in Niagara Falls

A Wheatfield man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tow truck on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls Sunday evening.

The collision occurred in the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m., according to Niagara Falls police.

Richard Fiori, 41, was eastbound on a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with an eastbound tow truck that was making a U-turn. He died at the scene.

Police said the 68-year-old driver of the tow truck is cooperating in the investigation. His truck was inspected by the State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.

