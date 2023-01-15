What went wrong? A generational blizzard exposed fatal flaws and generates fierce second-guessing

Tens of thousands of utility customers left without power, some for 48 hours or more.

Roads, particularly Buffalo’s side streets, rendered impassable for days, leaving motorists stranded and first responders unable to reach many emergencies.

And at least 44 people dead.

The blizzard that swept through Buffalo Niagara late last month caused widespread devastation and prompted serious questions about why, in key ways, the municipal response was lacking.

"Though Buffalo is known for snow – it experienced a massive snowstorm just before Thanksgiving – the city was wildly unprepared to protect Buffalo's most vulnerable communities from this blizzard's ensuing devastation," Jalonda Hill and Karina Tefft, members of the Buffalo Fair Fines and Fees Coalition, wrote in a recent essay in The Buffalo News.

• Could Erie County have saved lives by imposing a travel ban earlier on Dec. 23?

• Why did the city's plowing efforts lag behind the county's?

• Should the state have sent more equipment and personnel, including New York National Guard troops, sooner to the Buffalo area?

• And why did so many residents lose power for so long?

City, county and state officials have defended the decisions they made leading up to and during what was described as a once-in-a-century storm.

But they – in addition to critics and outside observers – say there are lessons that must be learned to better prepare the region to handle the next blizzard of this magnitude.

Sluggish snow removal

A true blizzard has three key ingredients: falling or blowing snow with sustained winds of 35 mph or more for at least three hours that reduces visibility to less than a quarter mile.

The blizzard that struck over Christmas weekend did that and more – dumping more than 4 feet of snow across parts of Buffalo and some of Erie County's northern suburbs in a blinding maelstrom.

That caused major problems on roads – drivers could not see where they were going and vehicles were getting stuck.

That was true for cars, emergency vehicles and even snowplows.

By the afternoon of Dec. 23, the first day of the blizzard, plows were getting stuck all over the city and northern Erie County.

"But the high lifts, they have high axles and they can scoop their way out. So we kept those on the roads," said Nate Marton, commissioner of Buffalo's Department of Public Works. "... we never said, 'Everybody come off the streets.' "

High lifts, also known as front loaders or bucket loaders, were effective in clearing paths – but they are much slower than plows.

In the meantime, people were getting their cars stuck in the middle of roads and highways. Some were essential workers. Some were trying to get home. Others had lost power and were trying to get to another location and still more were trying to rescue people from homes without power.

Many drivers abandoned their cars but others stayed, hoping for help to come.

All of those cars created more obstacles to clearing roads.

Buffalo alone fielded 1,236 calls about people stranded in their vehicles, according to Buffalo police, although some were duplicates for the same vehicle or situation. On the first night of the storm, they rescued more than 60 people from vehicles. Cheektowaga police reported they rescued more than 200 people from vehicles throughout the blizzard and ended up towing about 500 abandoned vehicles.

As the blizzard worsened into Dec. 24, public works drivers shifted from clearing snow to aiding police, fire and EMTs. High lifts led small convoys of first-responder vehicles as they tried to get to stranded motorists and people having medical emergencies.

"We'd scoop and dump," Marton said.

There were times when they would have to stop and wait for a break in the weather.

"It doesn't matter what kind of vehicle you have. If you can't see, you can't go anywhere," Marton said.

Lifesaving operations took priority through the storm until late on Dec. 25, by which time blizzard conditions had ceased.

In Buffalo, it took until the night of Dec. 28 for plows and other trucks to make at least one pass through every street, Marton said.

Delay in banning travel

On Dec. 22, a Thursday, the state announced driving bans for commercial vehicles by 6 a.m. between the Pennsylvania line and Exit 46 near Rochester. Empty and tandem tractor-trailers also were banned from most major highways in the area by that time.

Strict enforcement prevented the types of tractor-trailer blockages that occurred during the November storm.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz put the countywide driving ban into effect for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 23, even though the National Weather Service issued its blizzard warning the day before and declared blizzard conditions could arrive by 7 a.m.

Buffalo-based meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said when the warning was issued there was no suggestion the blizzard might be coming late.

Some people drove to their jobs the morning of the storm because the ban was not yet in place, even though blizzard conditions were gripping the city shortly after 8:30 a.m. and thousands of homes were losing power by 9 a.m.

Many county residents took to social media to complain.

“I'm unhappy with how this was handled," wrote one resident on Twitter. "Both on Erie County for not enacting an outright ban sooner, and for my (boss) to force people to drive into work, only for all of us to close before we open with just about a 30 min notice of a driving ban. This was all very dumb.”

Poloncarz said he made his decision based on conversations with others at the Emergency Operations Center, as well as information provided by the National Weather Service. He said he wanted to give employees working an overnight shift enough time to get home and said he believes the worst of the storm occurred after the driving ban was put in place.

"We didn't want to do it too early so it's basically one of these Chicken Little situations where people are like, 'Oh, see? He's just exercising his tyrannical power to issue a driving ban when it's 45 degrees and raining.' "

The county executive also pointed out that the state did not close the Thruway to all traffic until more than four hours after the county ban went into effect.

Even after all major interstates around Buffalo were technically closed, gates to the Thruway remained up. Local municipal leaders also had the authority to declare their own driving bans but many elected not to, he said.

When asked about employees trapped at work because they were required to drive in Dec. 23, Poloncarz reiterated that one day earlier he had "highly recommended" all private businesses be closed on Dec. 23 and 24 because of the looming storm.

But even after driving bans were in place, people continued to drive, either unaware of the ban or ignoring it.

"We would go through Walden and Union and clear it out and make sure everyone was out of their cars. Then 20 minutes later, there would be cars stuck again," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said last month. "People clearly didn't heed the travel ban. It's definitely a life-or-death situation. They're risking their lives."

On Christmas Day, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown complained on WBEN radio about motorists violating the travel ban.

"You are adding to the problem if you are driving in Buffalo," the mayor told listeners. "People are dying in cars. That's the reality of it."

It’s not known how many storm-related deaths can be attributed to the hundreds of stuck and abandoned vehicles, but four people were found dead in their cars.

State response questioned

Gov. Kathy Hochul also received criticism for failing to deploy the New York National Guard to Buffalo in advance of a storm predicted several days before.

The governor's office first reported deploying more than 50 soldiers from the New York National Guard to the Buffalo area late on the evening of Dec. 23, after the region had been under intense whiteout conditions for most of the day.

Five days later, as storm cleanup progressed, Hochul's office reported having had deployed a total of 611 National Guard soldiers to the Western New York region, with some going door-to-door to check on people who had lost power and had called 911 during the storm.

Guard spokesman Eric Durr issued a statement late last month in response to questions about why the Guard did not deploy sooner.

"According to Lt. Col. Justin Couts, the commander of our joint task force in Buffalo on December 24, the weather conditions throughout the day would have made it impossible to deploy personnel or equipment on any missions," Durr said then. "Any prepositioned troops would have found it impossible to move, he told me. The same weather that kept personnel staging from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station from getting into Buffalo would have kept them pinned in the armories and unable to carry out rescue missions."

Following the storm, administration officials provided a timeline of Albany's response, including a detailed list of personnel and equipment dispatched to Western New York for the blizzard. They noted that before the storm hit on Dec. 23, New York State had already deployed 518 agency personnel and equipment, including 75 plow trucks, 20 large bucket loaders, 18 snowmobiles, five tow plows and eight generators.

"They got here before the storm ended," said Poloncarz. "I guess one of the reasons it took the guard a little bit longer is because they were on the 190, which was closed except for the Guard and snowplows. But once they got here, there was limitations on what they could do."

The Guard was meant to assist with things like welfare checks, dialysis runs, getting essential workers to hospitals, traffic control and processing the dead, county officials said. They weren't snowplowing, but had units for specialized functions.

"It's not like they can magically fix every problem," said Benjamin Swanekamp, Poloncarz's chief of staff.

Power outages lingered

The storm caused widespread power outages in the area, some of which lasted for days.

The conditions also created extraordinary challenges for National Grid to maintain electric service for its customers and to make repairs.

"The blizzard brought days of extreme winds, record snowfall and towering snowdrifts, all of which paralyzed portions of the region and brought down trees, power lines and other infrastructure," said company spokesman David Bertola. "This combination of high winds and significant snowfall, which lasted for days, presented National Grid with conditions that many of us have never seen in our careers. "

At three of its substations, crews had to use concrete blankets and tarps along with tornado heaters, to melt snow and ice from the equipment. Once the snow was melted and the substations were deemed safe to re-energize, National Grid took that step, he said.

National Grid had assembled a field force of about 3,000 workers in advance of the storm. Bertola said power restoration began on the first day of the storm, but whiteout conditions and impassable roads impeded crews' ability to reach areas where restoration work was needed.

Some critics said the delay in adequately clearing city streets meant utility customers, including many on the East Side, were forced to wait longer to get their power restored.

When the blizzard subsided, National Grid crews, along with other utility and contractor crews, got to work removing debris like downed wires, uprooted trees and broken tree limbs, to create safe conditions for repairing power infrastructure, he said.

"National Grid is in the midst of a post-storm assessment of our performance during a large-scale storm like this one," Bertola said.

After the storm ended, National Grid reported 148 broken poles, 137 damaged transformers and 1,260 sub-transmission circuits that needed to be replaced.

New York State Electric & Gas also serves customers in parts of Western New York. NYSEG also stationed additional crews in the region ahead of the storm but were hampered by the storm and the amount of snow dumped on the region.

"Our crews in the field faced the same challenges due to conditions as did our customers," NYSEG said in a statement. "Many of those extended outages some of our customers experienced were due to inaccessible roads because of severe weather and downed wires."

The Public Service Commission will review the utilities' performance, with an eye toward what lessons can be learned, said James Denn, a spokesman for the PSC.