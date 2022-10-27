 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westbound side of I-90 closed at Batavia/Pembroke exits due to fiery truck crash

All lanes of the westbound side of the Thruway between Batavia and Pembroke are blocked following a fiery crash reported at 12:46 p.m., according to the New York Thruway Authority.

Traffic must exit at Exit 48 in Batavia.

Nittec

A camera from the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition shows a long backup leaving the Thruway at Exit 48 in Batavia.

According to scanner listeners on Twitter, the crash involves multiple tractor-trailers with one on fire. Hazmat crews were being sent to deal with a fuel spill.

Traffic camera footage from NITTEC showed smoke rising from a distance.

A video posted on Facebook shortly after the crash by a bystander showed a truck completely engulfed in flames, with heavy black smoke pouring out.

