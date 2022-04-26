 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather Service: Genesee County apparently struck by weak tornado Monday

What is believed to have been a weak tornado snapped trees and damaged buildings Monday evening in Genesee County as a line of severe thunderstorms swept through the area, the National Weather Service office in Buffalo reported Tuesday.

The apparent tornado, given the lowest rating of EF-0, had an estimated peak wind of 85 mph and followed a path 75 yards wide for three-quarters of a mile in the Town of Alexander from 6:42 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., the Weather Service said.

According to a preliminary damage survey, the tornado touched down just north of the Alexander Fire Department Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), damaging the roof of a pavilion. The metal roof was peeled back on a nearby building, the survey reported, and a trailer was tipped onto its side.

As it headed east-northeast, the twister snapped several trees in a wooded area just west of Alexander Road, blew off shingles and broke windows at a home on Alexander Road, damaged some more trees before crossing Tonawanda Creek and finally downed two large trees in a cemetery and damaged a nearby commercial building.

The Weather Service noted that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander Fire Department assisted in the storm survey.

