Weather Service: Genesee County apparently struck by weak tornado Monday

What is believed to have been a weak tornado snapped trees and damaged buildings Monday evening in Genesee County as a line of severe thunderstorms swept through the area, the National Weather Service office in Buffalo reported Tuesday.
The apparent tornado, given the lowest rating of EF-0, had an estimated peak wind of 85 mph and followed a path 75 yards wide for three-quarters of a mile in the Town of Alexander from 6:42 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., the Weather Service said.
According to a preliminary damage survey, the tornado touched down just north of the Alexander Fire Department Recreation Hall at 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), damaging the roof of a pavilion. The metal roof was peeled back on a nearby building, the survey reported, and a trailer was tipped onto its side.
NWS Buffalo Storm Survey confirmed an EF-0 tornado in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County. This tornado occurred during the evening hours of April 25th. For additional details on this tornado visit: https://t.co/tAaKioHAeJ pic.twitter.com/OpWlbSswrR— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 26, 2022
As it headed east-northeast, the twister snapped several trees in a wooded area just west of Alexander Road, blew off shingles and broke windows at a home on Alexander Road, damaged some more trees before crossing Tonawanda Creek and finally downed two large trees in a cemetery and damaged a nearby commercial building.
The Weather Service noted that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexander Fire Department assisted in the storm survey.