Water pressure restored in City of Lockport following water main break

Water pressure has been restored in the City of Lockport after a water main break Tuesday afternoon, Lockport officials said shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said in the 2:23 p.m. tweet that there was "no service in the entire City of Lockport as of this time." The city water department was working to restore service, police said.

City officials said in an earlier message to residents that a break to a 30-inch water main "has reduced water pressure to residents throughout the city."

Contractors working on the "Gulf Interceptor project accidentally struck the main," located on the west side of the city, officials said.

They said that while pressure was restored work was still continuing on the main.

Two extra tanker trucks from nearby fire departments were dispatched to Lockport to provide extra water in case there's a fire, said Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz. There were no active fires in Lockport Tuesday afternoon.

"Just to be proactive," Schultz said.

