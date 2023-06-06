Two Canadians died Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed and burned just off the runway at Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport, right after taking off.

The victims were identified later Tuesday as Roger Ryall, 52, of Toronto, who was the pilot, and his passenger, David Hughes, 52, of British Columbia.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone confirmed that the plane was a Cirrus SR-22T during a news conference that was livestreamed on WGRZ TV News. The plane had flown to Erie, Pa., then stopped at the Jamestown airport to refuel. It was based in Oshawa, Ont., Quattrone said, and was headed to Waterloo, Ont.

It was the second fatal plane crash in Western New York in nine days. Two men, one from Rochester and one from Brockport, died May 28 when an experimental plane went down in Orleans County in an orchard along Townline Road in Ridgeway.

Quattrone said the four-seater plane, which likely carried 92 gallons of fuel, had just fueled up before takeoff. He described the fire as intense and said it was extinguished within a half-hour. The sheriff described the area where debris from the plane was found as relatively confined.

Quattrone said a parachute aboard the plane was activated. He described it as a single parachute specifically for the plane.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined as an investigation is ongoing. Quattrone said local officials are still awaiting officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive. The airport was reopened Tuesday night.