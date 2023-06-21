The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on Transit Road in Elma has been identified as Gregory Wagner, 22, of Orchard Park, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported Wednesday.

The accident occurred about 1:40 p.m. between Seneca Street and Old Transit Road. Transit Road was closed for more than five hours after the crash.

No further details were provided. Investigators will the Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit are working to determine the cause of the accident, Garcia said.

– Dale Anderson