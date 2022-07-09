Victim named in fatal South Buffalo bicycle hit-and-run

Buffalo police have released the name of the victim from Thursday night's fatal hit-and-run in South Buffalo where a bicyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca died from serious injuries suffered when he was hit while riding his bike just after 10 p.m. Thursday at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue, police reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Dionne left the scene of the accident, according to police. No further details have been released.

The South Buffalo crash came exactly three weeks after Sara Rogers, a local musician and music therapist, was killed while riding her bicycle on South Park Avenue. The driver of the vehicle that killed Rogers and injured two others was believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

'Urgency' requested for more safety measures, better street design after cyclist deaths in Buffalo Two deaths during the last three weeks in Buffalo in which drivers crashed into bicyclists have sent ripples through a cycling community whose leaders say the city needs to bring greater attention to biking safety.

More than 600 bicyclists, family and friends attended a vigil, led by Slow Roll Buffalo and GObike Buffalo, held 10 days after.

Leaders of the Buffalo bicycle community have since called for greater safety measures, especially for riders on city streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.