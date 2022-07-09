 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim named in fatal South Buffalo bicycle hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal shooting (copy)

Buffalo police have announced the name of the victim who was killed Thursday night by a driver while riding his bicycle in South Buffalo.

 Derek Gee / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police have released the name of the victim from Thursday night's fatal hit-and-run in South Buffalo where a bicyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca died from serious injuries suffered when he was hit while riding his bike just after 10 p.m. Thursday at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue, police reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Dionne left the scene of the accident, according to police. No further details have been released.

The South Buffalo crash came exactly three weeks after Sara Rogers, a local musician and music therapist, was killed while riding her bicycle on South Park Avenue. The driver of the vehicle that killed Rogers and injured two others was believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

More than 600 bicyclists, family and friends attended a vigil, led by Slow Roll Buffalo and GObike Buffalo, held 10 days after.

Leaders of the Buffalo bicycle community have since called for greater safety measures, especially for riders on city streets.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Camp Good Days provides fun, relief for families dealing with cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News