Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank branch in North Buffalo
M&T Bank Branch Damage

A section of particle board, shown here on the right side of the photo, covers up a window damaged when, police say, a vehicle left the road and crashed into the M&T Bank branch at 1580 Hertel Ave., at Parkside Avenue, early Sunday.

 Stephen T. Watson

A vehicle crashed into an M&T Bank branch in North Buffalo early Sunday, causing minor damage to the building, Buffalo police reported.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight when a vehicle, possibly swerving to avoid another vehicle, jumped the curb and struck the outside of the bank branch at 1580 Hertel Ave., at Parkside Avenue.

The crash damaged a window, and a large piece of particle board Sunday afternoon covered a section of window space along Hertel.

A city engineer reported there didn't appear to be any structural damage to the building, said Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Buffalo police and City Hall.

No injuries were reported and DeGeorge said the investigation is continuing.

