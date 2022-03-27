Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank branch in North Buffalo

A vehicle crashed into an M&T Bank branch in North Buffalo early Sunday, causing minor damage to the building, Buffalo police reported.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight when a vehicle, possibly swerving to avoid another vehicle, jumped the curb and struck the outside of the bank branch at 1580 Hertel Ave., at Parkside Avenue.

The crash damaged a window, and a large piece of particle board Sunday afternoon covered a section of window space along Hertel.

A city engineer reported there didn't appear to be any structural damage to the building, said Michael J. DeGeorge, a spokesman for Buffalo police and City Hall.

No injuries were reported and DeGeorge said the investigation is continuing.

