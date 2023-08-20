A van carrying three families traveling from Pennsylvania to Niagara Falls was involved in a rollover crash Saturday morning on the I-390 in the Town of Wayland, killing two people, including a pregnant female, and injuring 11 others.

The driver lost control of the van after the rear passenger tire failed, causing the vehicle – occupied by 13 people – to leave the roadway and roll multiple times before coming to a stop, according to New York State Police.

The baby of the pregnant female who succumbed to her injuries was successfully delivered by the staff at Nicholas-Noyes Hospital in Dansville and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.

The identities of the two family members who died are not being released at this time, said State troopers, who continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

State troopers responded to the crash at 9:18 a.m. Saturday. The families were traveling from Norristown, Pa., for a vacation to Niagara Falls.

Nine of the injured family members were taken by ambulance to Nicholas-Noyes Hospital, including the pregnant female. Two victims were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital and another person was taken by ambulance to St. James Hospital in Hornell.

State police are using its Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and Violent Crime Investigative Team to assist in the investigation.

