Update: 8-year-old Lewiston boy reported missing has been found

An 8-year-old boy has been located after he was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Lewiston police asked for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Logan Satires has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and bright yellow shorts. He was carrying an orange backpack.

Police said he was last seen at 8:05 a.m. at his residence at 479 Aberdeen Road. Police said he left the residence on foot.

Police ask anyone who has seen the boy or has information about his whereabouts to call 716-754-9334.

