 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: 8-year-old Lewiston boy reported missing has been found

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An 8-year-old boy has been located after he was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Lewiston police asked for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Lewiston boy reported missing

Logan Satires, 8, was reported missing from a residence in Lewiston Wednesday morning.

Logan Satires has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and bright yellow shorts. He was carrying an orange backpack.

Police said he was last seen at 8:05 a.m. at his residence at 479 Aberdeen Road. Police said he left the residence on foot.

Police ask anyone who has seen the boy or has information about his whereabouts to call 716-754-9334.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky."

Watch Now: Related Video

North Carolina beach house collapses into the ocean during severe coastal flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News