U-Haul truck crashes into Cheektowaga building

The driver of a U-Haul truck crashed the vehicle into a building that once was a Cheektowaga bar on Sunday and fled the scene on foot.

The owner of the building, who did not wish to be identified, said the former AJ's II Lounge at 1028 Walden Ave. ceased operations during the pandemic, so no one was inside when the crash occurred.

Cheektowaga police we're investigating but did not release any information Sunday.

