Two who died in wrong-way crash on I-86 near Jamestown identified

A Randolph man who suffers from mental illness and went missing sometime Saturday caused the wrong-way crash early that evening on I-86 near Jamestown that killed him and the driver of the other vehicle, state police said Sunday morning as they released new details.

Troopers said Matthew A. Berry, 30, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry eastbound, without head lights, in the westbound lane in Ellicott at about 6 p.m.

A westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the Camry head on. The Ram was then struck from behind by a 2020 Freightliner truck.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Sunday that he was reported missing Saturday evening to Chautauqua County 911. They did not say how he ended up driving in the wrong lane.

Troopers said the pickup's driver, Todd A. Town, 57, of Jamestown, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died. The passenger, Sandra L. Town, also of Jamestown, remains in serious condition at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa. Troopers did not say how the Towns are related.

The operator of the Freightliner was not injured.

The investigation continues.