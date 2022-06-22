Two-vehicle crash closes Route 16 in Sardinia

A two-vehicle crash has forced the closing of a section of Route 16 between Hand and Allen roads in Sardinia, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The accident is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit of the Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates later.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today