 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two-vehicle crash closes Route 16 in Sardinia

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A two-vehicle crash has forced the closing of a section of Route 16 between Hand and Allen roads in Sardinia, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The accident is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit of the Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates later. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police response to Uvalde shooting called ‘abject failure’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News