 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

Two teens killed in three-car Cattaraugus County collision

  • Updated
  • 0
cattaraugus county sheriff vehicle
Support this work for $1 a month

Two teenagers were killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Coldspring, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened at 2:39 p.m. on West Perimeter Road.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Five others were treated for what deputies described as minor injuries and released at the scene.

Authorities did not release any further details about the circumstances of the incident.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News