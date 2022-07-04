Two teens killed in three-car Cattaraugus County collision

Two teenagers were killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Coldspring, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.
The collision happened at 2:39 p.m. on West Perimeter Road.
A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Five others were treated for what deputies described as minor injuries and released at the scene.
Authorities did not release any further details about the circumstances of the incident.
