 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Ohio men injured in crash of single-engine plane in Chautauqua County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two Ohio men conducting training exercises in a single-engine plane crashed late Thursday in a wooded area in Harmony, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Police received a report of the crash at 11:03 p.m. in a wooded area near Baker Street Extension, the Sheriff's Office said.

The two men inside the plane self-extricated, were treated at the scene and then transported to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa. The Sheriff's Office did not specify the extent of the men's injuries.

The men told authorities they were conducting training exercises when the plane lost power, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified the pilot as Lawrence Zupon, 63, of Bentleyville, Ohio, and the passenger as Daniel Rossi, 25, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Anne Heche's family say she's 'not expected to survive'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News