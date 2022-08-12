Two Ohio men injured in crash of single-engine plane in Chautauqua County

Two Ohio men conducting training exercises in a single-engine plane crashed late Thursday in a wooded area in Harmony, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

Police received a report of the crash at 11:03 p.m. in a wooded area near Baker Street Extension, the Sheriff's Office said.

The two men inside the plane self-extricated, were treated at the scene and then transported to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa. The Sheriff's Office did not specify the extent of the men's injuries.

The men told authorities they were conducting training exercises when the plane lost power, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies identified the pilot as Lawrence Zupon, 63, of Bentleyville, Ohio, and the passenger as Daniel Rossi, 25, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio.