Two motorists hospitalized after Wheatfield crash

Two motorists were injured, one seriously, when their vehicles collided Tuesday morning on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
State police reported that when they arrived at the scene at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road shortly before 7:30 a.m., multiple civilians and personnel from the Niagara Falls Air Base were rendering medical aid to one of the operators.
Both drivers were taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. One of them with serious injuries was transported by Mercy Flight.
Troopers said a 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2006 Honda were involved in the collision, which is still under investigation.