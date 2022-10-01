Two men were shot in separate incidents in Buffalo on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A little before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot near the entrance to the Ellicott Town Center apartments, police said.

The shooting took place on Minnie Gillette Drive, a small side street with parking spots off of South Division Street, just a few yards east of Michigan Avenue.

A Buffalo police officer at the scene pointed to multiple shell casings on the ground. A trail of blood could be seen on the pavement by the walkway to Norstar Property Management.

A woman who lives in Ellicott Town Center near the scene said she heard multiple gunshots and then screams.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"He yelled: 'Help!' " the woman said of the victim. She spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying she feared retaliation because of frequent violence in the neighborhood.

The woman, who only heard the shooting and did not see what happened, said she hit the floor when she heard the gunfire. She initially thought it happened inside the apartment complex where she lives.

"I was trying to find where the sounds were coming from," she said. She added that police arrived "very quickly."

Saturday's shooting took place within a couple of blocks of another shooting on the evening of Sept. 20. In that incident, a 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg while she was inside a car. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

In an incident at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buffalo police said a 32-year-old man was struck by gunfire while standing outside on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, off of Langfield Drive. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Police asked anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.