Two killed in crash on Thruway in Pembroke

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Pembroke when their pickup truck left the Thruway and smashed into an overpass, state police reported Monday morning.

The accident happened at 5:50 p.m., when a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 super duty pickup that was pulling a trailer went off the right shoulder.

The truck traveled through a grassy area before striking the bridge that carries Slusser Road over the highway. The trailer detached and came to a stop leaning against the overpass.

Both people in the pickup – driver Thomas T. Cartmel, 64, of Crossville, Ala., and passenger Deborah J. Burrelli, 67, of Rochester – were killed in the crash. A police statement didn't provide the relationship between the two.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy. The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation still are looking into the cause of the crash.