Two killed, another in ICU after wrong-way Kensington Expressway collision

Two male drivers were killed in a wrong-way collision involving three vehicles on the Kensington Expressway early Sunday morning, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The collision happened shortly after midnight near the Jefferson Avenue exit.

A vehicle heading west in the eastbound lanes of the expressway hit an eastbound vehicle nearly head-on, the spokesman said in an email.

Both drivers were taken to Erie County Medical Center where they were later declared deceased. A male passenger in one of the vehicles was being treated in the intensive care unit at ECMC.

Another eastbound vehicle tried to avoid the collision, but hit one of the vehicles. That driver suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of any people involved in the collision.