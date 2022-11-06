 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in separate overnight traffic accidents in Buffalo

  • Updated
A pair of overnight traffic accidents left two people hospitalized, according to Buffalo police. 

The first one happened just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday on William Street near Bailey Avenue. Accident investigators say a 28-year-old North Tonawanda man lost control of his vehicle, spun out and struck a utility pole. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in guarded condition, police said.

And just before 3 a.m., according to accident investigators, a vehicle traveling northbound on Elmwood Avenue at Lafayette Avenue struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he was listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

