Two homes damaged after recycling truck crashes into Clinton Street bridge

A Modern Disposal recycling truck struck a railroad bridge on Clinton Street on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Clinton and Lord streets, between Smith and Emslie streets, a city spokesperson said.

Two cylinders on the truck either exploded or were "released" from the truck, according to radio transmissions from the Buffalo Fire Department.

Two homes on Clinton, just west of the bridge, were damaged, according to the department.

Three cylinders on the ground at the scene were being inspected before they would be moved, a fire department official said in the radio transmissions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The driver of the truck and at least one passenger were being evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene, the spokesman said.

Clinton was closed in both directions between Smith and Emslie. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Modern Disposal officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

One of the homes sustained about $35,000 in damage, while another sustained about $10,000 in damage, according to the fire department.