A pre-dawn house fire Sunday took the lives of a man and a woman in the Town of Gerry, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Jeffrey Church and Judith Church, both 66, were found dead inside the building by Gerry Volunteer Fire Department firefighters.

Gerry volunteers responded to a call about the blaze at 4932 Herrick Road, between Elwell and Gerry-Ellington roads, shortly before 6 a.m., according to a report on the Gerry Fire Department Facebook page.

They were assisted at the scene by fire companies from Gerry, Ellery Center, Falconer, Kennedy, Fluvanna, Sinclairville, Stockton and Ellington, the report said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team.