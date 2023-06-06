Two men died Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed and burned just off the runway at Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport, right after taking off.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone confirmed that the plane was a Cirrus SR-22T during a news conference that was livestreamed on WGRZ TV News. Quattrone did not release the names of the victims pending notification of their families.

He said the bodies of the men were recovered but were not removed from the scene.

It was the second fatal plane crash in Western New York in nine days. Two men, one from Rochester and one from Brockport, died May 28 when an experimental plane went down in Orleans County in an orchard along Townline Road in Ridgeway.

Quattrone said the four-seater plane, which likely carried 92 gallons of fuel, had just fueled up before takeoff. He described the fire as intense and said it was extinguished within a half-hour. The sheriff described the area where debris from the plane was found as relatively confined.

Quattrone said a parachute aboard the plane was activated. He described it as a single parachute specifically for the plane.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined as an investigation is ongoing. Quattrone said local officials are still awaiting officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.

The plane was based in Oshawa, Ont., Quattrone said, noting that it was headed to Waterloo in Seneca County.

The airport was closed to all air traffic as of 3:30 p.m. and the site of the crash is restricted as members of the Sheriff's Office investigate.

A video posted by the Post-Journal shows police and emergency vehicles in an open field outside of the airport. The onlooker says in the video that they saw smoke and caution tape being put up. The speaker in the video said that they witnessed a wide range of officials at the scene, including state police, Town of Ellicott police and Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.