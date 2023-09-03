Two people died Sunday afternoon after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Route 394 near the Chautauqua Lake community of Woodlawn, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Emergency treatment was given to the motorcycle operator and a passenger, but both succumbed to their injuries, according to the report.

The victims, a man and woman, were not immediately identified.

Sheriff's deputies, fire department volunteers from Ashville, Bemus Point and Ashville, and personnel from the Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Service were at the scene.

Deputies responded to the crash about five miles south of Chautauqua Institution after a call at 12:43 p.m. Officers said that it appeared that the pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle. An investigation is continuing.