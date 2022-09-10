Two dead, one critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County

Jarrett D. Kyle, 30, of Arcade, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Willie J. Boyles, 33, of Delevan, died from his injuries later in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, State Police said. They both were ejected from the vehicle. Amber L. Cosentino, 31, of Delevan, who was in the back seat, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition with multiple injuries, police said.