Two dead, one critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County

A single-vehicle crash into a utility pole Friday night on Route 16 in Yorkshire killed two men and critically injured a woman, State Police reported Saturday.
Jarrett D. Kyle, 30, of Arcade, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Willie J. Boyles, 33, of Delevan, died from his injuries later in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville, State Police said. They both were ejected from the vehicle. Amber L. Cosentino, 31, of Delevan, who was in the back seat, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition with multiple injuries, police said.
Troopers responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a utility pole. Investigators said that several witnesses told them that the northbound 2008 Pontiac G5 was operating erratically before it left the east side of roadway, went airborne and struck the pole, the press release stated. The investigation is ongoing, State Police said.
