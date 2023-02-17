Two people died after a tractor-trailer struck their disabled car on I-190 shortly after midnight.

State police said Rebecca A. Vosburgh, 36, of Cheektowaga, was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe southbound near the Peace Bridge when the vehicle struck a guiderail and was disabled, partially blocking both lanes.

Another motorist, Zoraida Delgado, 27, of Buffalo, also was southbound and pulled her 2007 Toyota Rav 4 onto the shoulder to help Vosburgh.

As Delgado and Vosburgh were having a brief conversation moments later, Richard E. Spence, 65, of Cleveland, Ohio, driving a 2007 International Harvester tractor-trailer, struck the Vibe. Troopers said that due to the crest of the highway and low visibility, he was unable to avoid the collision.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed and went through the guiderail in the right shoulder. The Rav 4 sustained minor damage.

Vosburgh was extricated from the Vibe and taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A passenger in her car, James M. Papaj, 58, of Tonawanda, was pronounced dead at the scene. Delgado and Spence were not injured.

All southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 9 (Peace Bridge) while the crash was reconstructed, and vehicles were recovered. All lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.