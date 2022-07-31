Two dead in collision on Bailey Avenue

Two people died when their vehicle was struck at Broadway and Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning.

A Jeep Cherokee was southbound on Bailey when it hit a Jeep Liberty shortly before 1 a.m., according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

Two people in the Jeep Liberty were declared dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Jeep Cherokee was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police are continuing to investigate the accident.